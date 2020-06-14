133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL

/
Pinecrest

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 67th Ave
8600 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking.
Pinecrest

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6890 N Kendall Dr
6890 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Nicely updated and well maintained large 1bed/1.5bath. Overlooking pool and garden. Very sought after building and area. Need 24 hours notice for showing.
Pinecrest

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6707 N Kendall Dr
6707 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
TASTEFULLY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS OF PINECREST. BRING YOUR PICKIEST CLIENT THEY WILL LOVE THIS UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified
Dadeland

Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
Dadeland

$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41

$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
Kendall

$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
Dadeland

$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 7

Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Dadeland

Dadeland
2 Units Available
8315 SW 72nd Ave
8315 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7505 SW 82nd St
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
VERY NICE AND WELL KEPT UNIT IN THE HEART OD DADELAND. WALK TO DADELAND MALL OR METRO RAILS. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS POOL AREA. LAUNDRY FACILITIES PER FLOOR, CLUB ROOM, POOL. CENTRIC AREA. STUDENT FRIENDLY.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7410 SW 82nd St
7410 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Nice PH totally upgrade kitchen (Granite counter top) & bath. Freshly Painted conveniently located next shopping center, supermarket and restaurants. Close majors and highways. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 12

South Miami
1 Unit Available
6310 SW 79 St
6310 Southwest 79th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
This beautiful 2nd floor 1br/1ba unit has just been completely renovated and updated! Brand new kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counters, new gas stove/oven, brand new mini split air conditioner, nicely updated bathroom with glass shower
Dadeland

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7477 SW 82nd St
7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife.
Kendall

Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
