2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
910 sqft
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue Apt #210-FF, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5470 SW 76th St
5470 Southwest 76th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect rental in perfect location! Now available in The Arbors in South Miami! Nice and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with impact windows. Nicely renovated kitchen with large closets. Lovely community pool and plenty of guest parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10073 SW 77th Ct
10073 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
2 bedroom Townhouse on the corner!! Only one neighbor. Pool, Guard at Gate with security, 2 story, Tiled, new washer/dryer and Brand New AC for lower electric bill for tenant. Excellent location close to expressway and US1 with shopping close by.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7355 SW 89th St
7355 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with modern laminate floors. Located in the heart of Downtown Dadeland, steps from Dadeland mall and mins from University of Miami. Surrounded by entertainment, restaurants, hotels and more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10137 SW 77th Ct
10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7620 SW 55 Ave
7620 Southwest 55th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful 2 bedroom/1 bath unit on the 1st floor at Rene Condos in South Miami/High Pines! Light and bright unit in great condition and freshly painted. Open living room/dining room off quaint kitchen. Hardwood floors, tankless water heater, new a/c.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7741 SW 55th Ave
7741 Southwest 55th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Walking distance to Sunset Place. Unit situated in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in. Available August 1, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9209 SW 130th St
9209 Southwest 130th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
FABULOUS, one story, A+ Townhome in Briar Bay! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths! Custom multiple use Loft with Spiral staircase could be mini office, library or extra storage! Fenced back yard! Quick Approval! Choice Falls location - walk to Publix,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7830 Camino Real
7830 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/1 completely remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit. This unit has an open Kitchen with new Cabinets, Quarts countertops and New appliances, newly updated bathroom, and new wood-like tile floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.
