167 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with garage
1 of 35
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 49
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 197
1 of 41
1 of 50
1 of 34
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 7
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 37
Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!
Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more
Pinecrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.