Apartment List
/
FL
/
pinecrest
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with garage

Pinecrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
11700 SW 72nd Ave
11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 92nd St
6885 Southwest 92nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6890 N Kendall Dr
6890 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Nicely updated and well maintained large 1bed/1.5bath. Overlooking pool and garden. Very sought after building and area. Need 24 hours notice for showing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Nevada St
13001 Nevada Street, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to the best waterfront value in all of Coral Gables. Direct ocean access w/ no fixed bridge, reach Biscayne Bay in just 3 minutes! This completely updated home in guard gated Gables by the Sea sits on an oversized lot (13,207 SF) with 110 ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1460 Tagus Ave
1460 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.
City Guide for Pinecrest, FL

Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pinecrest, FL

Pinecrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Apartments with Balcony
Pinecrest Apartments with GaragePinecrest Apartments with GymPinecrest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinecrest Apartments with ParkingPinecrest Apartments with Pool
Pinecrest Apartments with Washer-DryerPinecrest Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinecrest Luxury PlacesPinecrest Pet Friendly PlacesPinecrest Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL
Pinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College