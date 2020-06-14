167 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with garage

Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more