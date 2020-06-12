256 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.
6840 SW 89 TE
6840 Southwest 89th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Fabulous Sutton Place!!! Pinecrest schools. Secure and gated community of only 28 townhomes with lighted tennis and pool.
11700 SW 72nd Ave
11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest.
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.
7340 SW 105th Ter
7340 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
Completely remodeled top to bottom. North Pinecrest rental home ready to move in. Brand new roof, impact windows, Trane A/C , washer/dryer, plumbing and electrical.
12825 SW 77th Ave
12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan.
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
Dadeland
194 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1434 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9001 SW 77th Ave
9001 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 3/2 corner unit located in the heart of Dadeland area. Walking distance to Dadeland Mall. Near plenty of restaurants & stores like Starbucks, Jamba Juice, T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods. Highway FL-826, US1, and Kendall Drive next door.
5265 SW 78th St
5265 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Property getting Updated with a New Kitchen, New Flooring.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).
