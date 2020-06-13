Apartment List
/
FL
/
pinecrest
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

325 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 89 TE
6840 Southwest 89th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Fabulous Sutton Place!!! Pinecrest schools. Secure and gated community of only 28 townhomes with lighted tennis and pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
11700 SW 72nd Ave
11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
10300 SW 64th Ave
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7340 SW 105th Ter
7340 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
Completely remodeled top to bottom. North Pinecrest rental home ready to move in. Brand new roof, impact windows, Trane A/C , washer/dryer, plumbing and electrical.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12825 SW 77th Ave
12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 92nd St
6885 Southwest 92nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10137 SW 77th Ct
10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1152 sqft
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15020 SW 89th Ct
15020 Southwest 89th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pinecrest, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pinecrest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Apartments with Balcony
Pinecrest Apartments with GaragePinecrest Apartments with GymPinecrest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinecrest Apartments with ParkingPinecrest Apartments with Pool
Pinecrest Apartments with Washer-DryerPinecrest Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinecrest Luxury PlacesPinecrest Pet Friendly PlacesPinecrest Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL
Pinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College