2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
149 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11041 SW 79th Ave
11041 Southwest 79th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location, Location, Location. Located directly in front of Veterans Wayside Park, this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent in the heart of Pinecrest. Walking distance to US-1, great schools, and shopping centers.
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
186 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
39 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
3 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9055 SW 73rd Ct
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
Beautiful condo 2 Bed 2 Bath with an amazing city skylines view. Washer & dryer in unit, tile floors, impact windows. Walking distance to Dadeland mall,restaurants, entertainment, supermarket and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321 A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal.
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7368 SW 82nd St
7368 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2 bedroom/2bath unit in Village of Dadeland. Unit is located on the first floor and features updated kitchen and baths, vertical blinds and open balcony/patio.
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8395 SW 73 Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1209 sqft
Colonnade's absolute best location, corner unit with the gigantic outside rooftop terrace! Entertainer's paradise! Large 2/2.5 with separate den/office. Kitchen w/stainless steel, granite, eat in counter open to spacious living/dining room.
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
14500 SW 88 AV
14500 Southwest 88th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
804 sqft
LIKE NEW- COMPLETELY REMODELED. NEW MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOMS, ALL UNIT IS TILED. NEW A.C, NEW WINDOWS. GATED COMMUNITY WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX. THROUGH PRIVATE GATE
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9013 Southwest 138th Street
9013 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
9013 Southwest 138th Street Apt #27-2, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7275 SW 90th Way # G512
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Amazing Condo & Great Location 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179417 A MUST SEE!..
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1243 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7520 SW 82nd St
7520 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7344 SW 82 ST
7344 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOOOOCATION....THE BEST LOCATION IN TOWN. DADELAND AREA. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.. AND SNUGGED BETWEEN US 1 & 826. EXCELLENT AREA. PETS FRIENDLY. LOTS OF ENCLOSED MINI PARKS FOR BOTH CHILDREN & PETS.... HURRY ..
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7787 SW 86th St
7787 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors.
