Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
299 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with pool
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6300 SW 114th St
6300 Southwest 114th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Rare Opportunity lo live in this One Acre Vintage style home to rent in Pinecrest!!! Nestled on a quiet street, Light airy open layout of generous living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6400 SW 112th St
6400 SW 112th St, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2472 sqft
Amazing Single Pool Home at Pinecrest 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180460 A MUST SEE!!!...Motivated owner and a renovated in 2017 single home, School zone: Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto Senior High Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled kitchen, and bathroom. Amazing, spacious corner unit located steps from Dadeland mall. Walk distance to Metrorail North Station in 6 minutes. Two Stops to UM main campus. Unit has Ceramic tile in social areas & wood floor in the bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10300 SW 64th Ave #0
10300 Southwest 64th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,000
7497 sqft
Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12300 Old Cutler Rd
12300 Old Cutler Road, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,700
Gated Peaceful Tropical Estate, where you feel like “Hemmingway", and you will live like a Fairchild and entertain like Versace!! This beautiful property will truly extend your life - nestled on 63,000 sf lot – Spectacular Grounds! Oversize Pool &
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6695 SW 96th St.
6695 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beautiful remodeled modern 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house with Pool, located in the most desirable North Pinecrest. Some of the best schools like Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, and Palmetto High School pertain to this area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.
1 of 88
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6396 SW 96th St
6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7572 SW 102nd St
7572 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hard to find open airy 4 Br 2.5 bath condo on 3rd floor in The Reserve of Pinecrest overlooking the soccer park and beautiful tropical trees. Wood floors, eat-in kitchen, lovely screened patio/terrace. Unit in tip top condition.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10130 SW 75 PL
10130 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7628 SW 102 ST
7628 Southwest 102nd Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
Beautiful upgraded condo with great floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6707 N Kendall Dr
6707 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
TASTEFULLY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS OF PINECREST. BRING YOUR PICKIEST CLIENT THEY WILL LOVE THIS UNIT.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10400 SW 70th Ave # - A10872976
10400 Southwest 70th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
Pool Home Live glamorously in Pinecrest - Property Id: 315461 Great & impeccable home in Pinecrest area! Walking distance to Coral Pine Park! Beautiful sparkling pool. Fantastic corner home with excellent spaces.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1315 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,852
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
1677 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
