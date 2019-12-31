All apartments in Pine Hills
7610 CANFIELD COURT
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

7610 CANFIELD COURT

7610 Canfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7610 Canfield Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet and paint. Available December 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have any available units?
7610 CANFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have?
Some of 7610 CANFIELD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 CANFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7610 CANFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 CANFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7610 CANFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7610 CANFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 CANFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 7610 CANFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 7610 CANFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 CANFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 CANFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 CANFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

