6250 Kaieteur Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

6250 Kaieteur Lane

6250 Kaieteur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Kaieteur Lane, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have any available units?
6250 Kaieteur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 6250 Kaieteur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Kaieteur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Kaieteur Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 Kaieteur Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane offer parking?
No, 6250 Kaieteur Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Kaieteur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6250 Kaieteur Lane has a pool.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have accessible units?
No, 6250 Kaieteur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 Kaieteur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 Kaieteur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6250 Kaieteur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
