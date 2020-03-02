All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4960 North Ln 604

4960 North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4960 North Lane, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Orlando Sky Apartments Studio Apartments - Property Id: 218896

New leasing specials! Currently offering $0 administrative fees and HALF-OFF your first month's rent! Stop by our office at 4990 North Lane for more details!

Searching for great apartment home living in sunny Orlando, Florida? We have just the place for you. Orlando Sky Apartments is a unique and inviting community that offers the lifestyle you deserve. Our location allows for easy access to lakes, state parks, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues, all nearby. Orlando Sky Apartments is your gateway to fun and excitement in the beautiful sunshine state.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218896
Property Id 218896

(RLNE5537462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 North Ln 604 have any available units?
4960 North Ln 604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4960 North Ln 604 have?
Some of 4960 North Ln 604's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 North Ln 604 currently offering any rent specials?
4960 North Ln 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 North Ln 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4960 North Ln 604 is pet friendly.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 offer parking?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not offer parking.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 have a pool?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not have a pool.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 have accessible units?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 North Ln 604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 North Ln 604 does not have units with air conditioning.

