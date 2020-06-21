900 SW 142nd Ave

Amenities

Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings, very private! Century Village is a community you would be proud to call HOME. Enjoy numerous amenities (pools, clubhouse, fitness centers, shuttle service, lot's of social clubs, theater, 24 hr security), and much more. Don't miss out, this is truly a beautiful unit.