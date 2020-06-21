All apartments in Pembroke Pines
900 SW 142nd Ave
900 SW 142nd Ave

900 Southwest 142nd Avenue · (954) 804-6990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 111L · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings, very private! Century Village is a community you would be proud to call HOME. Enjoy numerous amenities (pools, clubhouse, fitness centers, shuttle service, lot's of social clubs, theater, 24 hr security), and much more. Don't miss out, this is truly a beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 SW 142nd Ave have any available units?
900 SW 142nd Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 SW 142nd Ave have?
Some of 900 SW 142nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 SW 142nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 SW 142nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 SW 142nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 900 SW 142nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 900 SW 142nd Ave offer parking?
No, 900 SW 142nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 900 SW 142nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 SW 142nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 SW 142nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 900 SW 142nd Ave has a pool.
Does 900 SW 142nd Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 900 SW 142nd Ave has accessible units.
Does 900 SW 142nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 SW 142nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
