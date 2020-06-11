All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

7910 Taft St

7910 Taft Street · (305) 431-2356
Location

7910 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza. Condo features an open floor plan, brand new porcelain tiles throughout the unit, updated kitchen with extra storage and counter spaces. S/S appliances, Quartz counter top/back splash, updated bathroom with walk in shower. LED lights throughout the unit. Centrally located close to major shopping centers, great schools, and highways. Water is included in the rent price.
Suzanne Plaza Condominium Association Tel: 954-969-1330

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Taft St have any available units?
7910 Taft St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Taft St have?
Some of 7910 Taft St's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Taft St currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Taft St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Taft St pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Taft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 7910 Taft St offer parking?
No, 7910 Taft St does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Taft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Taft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Taft St have a pool?
Yes, 7910 Taft St has a pool.
Does 7910 Taft St have accessible units?
No, 7910 Taft St does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Taft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Taft St does not have units with dishwashers.
