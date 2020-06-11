7910 Taft St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza. Condo features an open floor plan, brand new porcelain tiles throughout the unit, updated kitchen with extra storage and counter spaces. S/S appliances, Quartz counter top/back splash, updated bathroom with walk in shower. LED lights throughout the unit. Centrally located close to major shopping centers, great schools, and highways. Water is included in the rent price.

Suzanne Plaza Condominium Association Tel: 954-969-1330