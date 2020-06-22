Amenities

7457 Northwest 18th Drive, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/05/2020. Pets: allowed. AVAILABLE July 5, 2020. Beautiful Lakefront 4 bedroom, 3 bath home (with loft area on the 2nd floor) in Walnut Creek (Gated Community) in Pembroke Pines. DESCRIPTION: One bedroom/bath on the first floor and remaining 3 bedrooms and loft on the 2nd floor. Tile flooring through out living, dining and kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with a center island. The 2nd floor has carpet in all bedrooms and wood in the loft area. Master comes with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The yard is completely fenced with swing-set. Pets okay restrictions may apply. RENT INCLUDES basic cable, yard maintenance, internet and house alarm. REQUIREMENTS: Minimumcredit score 650 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $6750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871663. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580804 ]