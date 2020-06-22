All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 17 2020

7457 Northwest 18th Drive

7457 Northwest 18th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7457 Northwest 18th Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Walnut Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
7457 Northwest 18th Drive, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/05/2020. Pets: allowed. AVAILABLE July 5, 2020. Beautiful Lakefront 4 bedroom, 3 bath home (with loft area on the 2nd floor) in Walnut Creek (Gated Community) in Pembroke Pines. DESCRIPTION: One bedroom/bath on the first floor and remaining 3 bedrooms and loft on the 2nd floor. Tile flooring through out living, dining and kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with a center island. The 2nd floor has carpet in all bedrooms and wood in the loft area. Master comes with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The yard is completely fenced with swing-set. Pets okay restrictions may apply. RENT INCLUDES basic cable, yard maintenance, internet and house alarm. REQUIREMENTS: Minimumcredit score 650 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $6750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10871663. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580804 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have any available units?
7457 Northwest 18th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have?
Some of 7457 Northwest 18th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7457 Northwest 18th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7457 Northwest 18th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7457 Northwest 18th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive offer parking?
No, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have a pool?
No, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7457 Northwest 18th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7457 Northwest 18th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
