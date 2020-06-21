All apartments in Pembroke Pines
516 SW 113th Way

516 Southwest 113th Way · No Longer Available
Location

516 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, well maintained and remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Boasting modern remodeled white kitchen cabinets with black Granite counter tops. Brand new flat-top ceramic stove. Laminate wood floors all throughout the apartment. Freshly painted throughout in neutral color. Ready to move in. Laundry inside the unit. RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, TRASH & COMMUNITY MAINTENANCE. Close to everything, public transportation, across from Pembroke Lakes mall, shopping, dinning, banks, hospitals and more. Must apply to HOA for approval. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 625 for all applicants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 SW 113th Way have any available units?
516 SW 113th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 SW 113th Way have?
Some of 516 SW 113th Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 SW 113th Way currently offering any rent specials?
516 SW 113th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 SW 113th Way pet-friendly?
No, 516 SW 113th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 516 SW 113th Way offer parking?
No, 516 SW 113th Way does not offer parking.
Does 516 SW 113th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 SW 113th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 SW 113th Way have a pool?
Yes, 516 SW 113th Way has a pool.
Does 516 SW 113th Way have accessible units?
No, 516 SW 113th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 516 SW 113th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 SW 113th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
