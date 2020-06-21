516 SW 113th Way

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained and remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Boasting modern remodeled white kitchen cabinets with black Granite counter tops. Brand new flat-top ceramic stove. Laminate wood floors all throughout the apartment. Freshly painted throughout in neutral color. Ready to move in. Laundry inside the unit. RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, TRASH & COMMUNITY MAINTENANCE. Close to everything, public transportation, across from Pembroke Lakes mall, shopping, dinning, banks, hospitals and more. Must apply to HOA for approval. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 625 for all applicants