386 SW 113th Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

386 SW 113th Way

386 Southwest 113th Way · No Longer Available
386 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
range
pool
tennis court
Great unit totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors throughout, top on the line SS appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit. Everything new!! Community pool, tennis court, gated community.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 386 SW 113th Way have any available units?
386 SW 113th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 386 SW 113th Way have?
Some of 386 SW 113th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 SW 113th Way currently offering any rent specials?
386 SW 113th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 SW 113th Way pet-friendly?
No, 386 SW 113th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 386 SW 113th Way offer parking?
No, 386 SW 113th Way does not offer parking.
Does 386 SW 113th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 SW 113th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 SW 113th Way have a pool?
Yes, 386 SW 113th Way has a pool.
Does 386 SW 113th Way have accessible units?
No, 386 SW 113th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 386 SW 113th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 SW 113th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
