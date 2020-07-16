Great unit totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors throughout, top on the line SS appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit. Everything new!! Community pool, tennis court, gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 386 SW 113th Way have any available units?
386 SW 113th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.