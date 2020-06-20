All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

360 Southwest 113th Way

360 Southwest 113th Way · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
360 Southwest 113th Way Apt #3F, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C87 Great 2 bed and 2 bath condo in first floor centrally located in Pembroke Pines. Garden view giving extra privacy from your neighbors. SS appliances in a newer kitchen. Washer and Dryer full size inside the unit side by side. Natural light in the entire house, master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom with bathtub. Freshly paint inside. Two parking assigned to the unit. Two blocks from Pembroke Lakes Mall, 5 minutes from I75, main groceries store close by. Per association minimum of 625 credit score. Tennis Court, clubhouse and community pool. Gate community. Water, Trash and Sewer including in Rent. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580400 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Southwest 113th Way have any available units?
360 Southwest 113th Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Southwest 113th Way have?
Some of 360 Southwest 113th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Southwest 113th Way currently offering any rent specials?
360 Southwest 113th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Southwest 113th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Southwest 113th Way is pet friendly.
Does 360 Southwest 113th Way offer parking?
Yes, 360 Southwest 113th Way does offer parking.
Does 360 Southwest 113th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Southwest 113th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Southwest 113th Way have a pool?
Yes, 360 Southwest 113th Way has a pool.
Does 360 Southwest 113th Way have accessible units?
No, 360 Southwest 113th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Southwest 113th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Southwest 113th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
