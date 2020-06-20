Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

360 Southwest 113th Way Apt #3F, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837C87 Great 2 bed and 2 bath condo in first floor centrally located in Pembroke Pines. Garden view giving extra privacy from your neighbors. SS appliances in a newer kitchen. Washer and Dryer full size inside the unit side by side. Natural light in the entire house, master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom with bathtub. Freshly paint inside. Two parking assigned to the unit. Two blocks from Pembroke Lakes Mall, 5 minutes from I75, main groceries store close by. Per association minimum of 625 credit score. Tennis Court, clubhouse and community pool. Gate community. Water, Trash and Sewer including in Rent. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580400 ]