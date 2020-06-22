All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 351 SW 66 Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
351 SW 66 Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

351 SW 66 Ave

351 Southwest 66th Avenue · (786) 252-1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33023
South Broward Ranches

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338

Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract. If interested in a mo to mo or yearly contract price will be different
- Furniture may not be the same exact as photos
- 4 bdrms
- Master bdrm with his and hers closets and master bathroom
- Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops
- New mirrored wall for home gym
- Impact sliding doors
- Large concrete patio with large pergola
- Large deck with outlets
- Sprinkles, outdoor lights, mosquito spraying system, security cameras
- Lush landscape with palm trees and mango trees
- Spacious shed
- Pantry closet with 2nd fridge
- New gutters, fresh painted exterior, termite treatment in 2019, 2 pergolas
- 24x24 porcelain tiles in living areas, bamboo floors in bdrms
- Privacy fence and backyard landscape
- Corner lot
- Covered porch front and side of the house
- Driveway for 2 cars
- Walking distance to B+ Pembroke Pines Elementary
- Central location, easy to get on Turnpike and Pines/Hollywood Bvd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299338
Property Id 299338

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 SW 66 Ave have any available units?
351 SW 66 Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 SW 66 Ave have?
Some of 351 SW 66 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 SW 66 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 SW 66 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 SW 66 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 SW 66 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 351 SW 66 Ave offer parking?
No, 351 SW 66 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 351 SW 66 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 SW 66 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 SW 66 Ave have a pool?
No, 351 SW 66 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 SW 66 Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 SW 66 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 SW 66 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 SW 66 Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 351 SW 66 Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity