351 SW 66 Ave

Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338



Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract. If interested in a mo to mo or yearly contract price will be different

- Furniture may not be the same exact as photos

- 4 bdrms

- Master bdrm with his and hers closets and master bathroom

- Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops

- New mirrored wall for home gym

- Impact sliding doors

- Large concrete patio with large pergola

- Large deck with outlets

- Sprinkles, outdoor lights, mosquito spraying system, security cameras

- Lush landscape with palm trees and mango trees

- Spacious shed

- Pantry closet with 2nd fridge

- New gutters, fresh painted exterior, termite treatment in 2019, 2 pergolas

- 24x24 porcelain tiles in living areas, bamboo floors in bdrms

- Privacy fence and backyard landscape

- Corner lot

- Covered porch front and side of the house

- Driveway for 2 cars

- Walking distance to B+ Pembroke Pines Elementary

- Central location, easy to get on Turnpike and Pines/Hollywood Bvd

No Pets Allowed



