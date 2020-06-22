351 SW 66 Ave

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338
Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract. If interested in a mo to mo or yearly contract price will be different
- Furniture may not be the same exact as photos
- 4 bdrms
- Master bdrm with his and hers closets and master bathroom
- Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops
- New mirrored wall for home gym
- Impact sliding doors
- Large concrete patio with large pergola
- Large deck with outlets
- Sprinkles, outdoor lights, mosquito spraying system, security cameras
- Lush landscape with palm trees and mango trees
- Spacious shed
- Pantry closet with 2nd fridge
- New gutters, fresh painted exterior, termite treatment in 2019, 2 pergolas
- 24x24 porcelain tiles in living areas, bamboo floors in bdrms
- Privacy fence and backyard landscape
- Corner lot
- Covered porch front and side of the house
- Driveway for 2 cars
- Walking distance to B+ Pembroke Pines Elementary
- Central location, easy to get on Turnpike and Pines/Hollywood Bvd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299338
No Pets Allowed
