15169 NW 7th St

Amenities
Gorgeous home located in desired Creekside Community in Towngate. Waterfront home features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master bath comes with a dual vanity and a roman tub. Large backyard with breathtaking lake views perfect for outdoor entertainment equipped with a grilling station ideal for hosting family and friends. Newer A/C unit. Excellent schools and tons of shopping near by. Rent includes basic cable and landscaping.