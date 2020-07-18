All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 15169 NW 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
15169 NW 7th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15169 NW 7th St

15169 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15169 Northwest 7th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Towngate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home located in desired Creekside Community in Towngate. Waterfront home features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master bath comes with a dual vanity and a roman tub. Large backyard with breathtaking lake views perfect for outdoor entertainment equipped with a grilling station ideal for hosting family and friends. Newer A/C unit. Excellent schools and tons of shopping near by. Rent includes basic cable and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15169 NW 7th St have any available units?
15169 NW 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 15169 NW 7th St have?
Some of 15169 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15169 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
15169 NW 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15169 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 15169 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 15169 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 15169 NW 7th St offers parking.
Does 15169 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15169 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15169 NW 7th St have a pool?
No, 15169 NW 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 15169 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 15169 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15169 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15169 NW 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 BedroomsPembroke Pines Apartments under $1,800
Pembroke Pines Dog Friendly ApartmentsPembroke Pines Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Lakes Of Western Pines
Pembroke Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College