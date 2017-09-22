12468 NW 17th Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Amazing 3 story Corner Townhome for Rent in Centra Falls, Open Concept Living, Gorgeous Island Kitchen features High- Quality Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances,high ceilings with recessed lighting, half bath and 2 cars covered garage complete the first level. The second floor offers Luxurious Master Suite with private balcony, Master Bath with 2 vanities & Large shower & Tub, custom made walk-in closet plus 2 bedrooms, full bath, ample custom made closet spaces and Laundry Room. 3rd Floor offers comfortable family room, work area, Beautiful bedroom w Full bath. Nice Terrace for enjoying a barbecue and more, countertop w refrigerator and sink. Built in 2017 to the most current building codes, impact windows, alarm. Gated Community,Community Pool, Gym, A+ Rated Schools