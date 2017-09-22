All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 18 2020

12468 NW 17th Mnr

12468 NW 17th Mnr · No Longer Available
Location

12468 NW 17th Mnr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Towngate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Amazing 3 story Corner Townhome for Rent in Centra Falls, Open Concept Living, Gorgeous Island Kitchen features High- Quality Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances,high ceilings with recessed lighting, half bath and 2 cars covered garage complete the first level. The second floor offers Luxurious Master Suite with private balcony, Master Bath with 2 vanities & Large shower & Tub, custom made walk-in closet plus 2 bedrooms, full bath, ample custom made closet spaces and Laundry Room. 3rd Floor offers comfortable family room, work area, Beautiful bedroom w Full bath. Nice Terrace for enjoying a barbecue and more, countertop w refrigerator and sink. Built in 2017 to the most current building codes, impact windows, alarm. Gated Community,Community Pool, Gym, A+ Rated Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have any available units?
12468 NW 17th Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have?
Some of 12468 NW 17th Mnr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12468 NW 17th Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
12468 NW 17th Mnr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12468 NW 17th Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 12468 NW 17th Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 12468 NW 17th Mnr does offer parking.
Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12468 NW 17th Mnr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 12468 NW 17th Mnr has a pool.
Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have accessible units?
No, 12468 NW 17th Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 12468 NW 17th Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12468 NW 17th Mnr has units with dishwashers.
