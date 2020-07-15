64 Franciscan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

POOL HOME! Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Palm Harbor subdivision. Spacious family room. Kitchen equipped plenty of cabinetry, counter space, beautiful dining area, breakfast nook, and pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with an adjoining gorgeous master bath featuring; Storage closet for essentials, his and her sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. This home boasts of entertainment and enjoyment. Step out onto the large pool area. Great for BBQ's, holidays gatherings, and so much more. Near by features; Walking and biking paths, Washington Oaks Garden State Park, Long Creek Nature Preserve, Shopping, dining, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!