Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:59 PM

64 Franciscan Lane

64 Franciscan Lane · (386) 237-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Franciscan Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
POOL HOME! Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Palm Harbor subdivision. Spacious family room. Kitchen equipped plenty of cabinetry, counter space, beautiful dining area, breakfast nook, and pantry. Master bedroom is spacious with an adjoining gorgeous master bath featuring; Storage closet for essentials, his and her sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. This home boasts of entertainment and enjoyment. Step out onto the large pool area. Great for BBQ's, holidays gatherings, and so much more. Near by features; Walking and biking paths, Washington Oaks Garden State Park, Long Creek Nature Preserve, Shopping, dining, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Franciscan Lane have any available units?
64 Franciscan Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Franciscan Lane have?
Some of 64 Franciscan Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Franciscan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
64 Franciscan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Franciscan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 64 Franciscan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 64 Franciscan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 64 Franciscan Lane offers parking.
Does 64 Franciscan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Franciscan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Franciscan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 64 Franciscan Lane has a pool.
Does 64 Franciscan Lane have accessible units?
No, 64 Franciscan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Franciscan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Franciscan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
