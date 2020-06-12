Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
26 Blasdell Ct
26 Blasdell Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1933 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Indian Trails featuring new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and spacious remodeled kitchen!

1 of 56

Last updated June 12
Seminole Woods
1 Unit Available
6 Sea Shark Path
6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL
Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
37 Peppercorn Ln
37 Peppercorn Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1574 sqft
37 Peppercorn Ln Available 06/15/20 Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
18 Regent Ln Unit A
18 Regent Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
89 Berkshire Lane
89 Berkshire Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedroom in Indian Trails! - Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Indian Trails neighborhood of Palm Coast. Upon entry you have formal dining and living rooms. Family room kitchen and nook to the back of the home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
Downtown Palm Coast
1 Unit Available
3 Sherbury Ct
3 Sherbury Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5148577)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
32 Franciscan Lane
32 Franciscan Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
32 Franciscan Lane Available 07/01/20 - Unable to show until 7/1 Spacious Pool Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! Lots of natural Light (RLNE4936798)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
84 Waterside Pkwy W
84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
31 Lago Vista Place
31 Lago Vista Pl, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1577 sqft
31 Lago Vista Place Available 06/27/20 Beautiful, fully updated home that sits on Pine Lake Golf Club! - Beautifully updated home in Pine Lakes Golf Course at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
77 Bren Mar ln
77 Bren Mar Lane, Palm Coast, FL
77 Bren Mar ln Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Indian Trails of Palm Coast - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 10TH, 2020 - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Seagate Worthington II offers plenty of room for your family to relax and

1 of 21

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
111 Fleetwood Drive
111 Fleetwood Drive, Palm Coast, FL
Spacious pool home located in desirable Palm harbor. Home close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. Split floor plan, screened covered porches, beautiful pool and hot tub. Fenced Back yard. granite countertops, tile floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
61 Fanshawe Lane
61 Fanshawe Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW three bedroom, two bath duplex in sought after Palm Harbor! This home features custom tile throughout and new appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
56 Ethan Allen Drive
56 Ethan Allen Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1875 sqft
Minutes from the Cypress Knoll Golf Club, this amazing 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ 2 car garage has a split floor plan with high ceilings is centered around a fantastic kitchen and Breakfast Nook.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
59 Fanshawe Lane
59 Fanshawe Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW three bedroom, two bath duplex in sought after Palm Harbor! This home features custom tile throughout and new appliances.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
7 S Classic Court
7 Classic Ct S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
Available 06/15/2020 This beautiful property has an Amazing Salt water canal view , large screened in Pool , access to ocean, Navigable 2'-6' , Boat dock lift and all utilities, cable ,internet , pool and lawn care included ! Master bedroom has a

1 of 1

Last updated June 12
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
150 Rolling Sands Drive
150 Rolling Sands Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1878 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a fresh water canal. Home showcases a spacious split bedroom floorplan with living & dining room, kitchen with nook, family room and a large covered patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Bush Ln
8 Pine Bush Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1963 sqft
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan.

June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Coast rents increased over the past month

Palm Coast rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Palm Coast.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

