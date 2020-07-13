Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
38 Rosepetal Ln
38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1708 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
2 Reinhardt Ln
2 Reinhardt Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2004 sqft
This spacious home with 3 bedrooms 2 bath has plenty of room ! Property sits on a corner lot with a lot of space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Trails
4 Burnley Place
4 Burnley Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
BRAND NEW house ! Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 baths with open floor plan . Upgraded kitchen with granite counters ,stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Master bathroom with 2 vanities and huge tiled shower .

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
18 Whispering Pine Dr
18 Whispering Pine Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1411 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home located in Pine Lakes subdivision. Tile and carpet flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Over 1400 sq ft. Spacious living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
9 Second Path
9 Second Path, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Good location... large yard. Wood laminate flooring. stainless steel appliances. Good location, quiet. Ready for tenants 8/1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
8 Potterville Lane
8 Potterville Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2350 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage and circular drive offers a split floor plan with travertine floors in all the main living areas, laminate wood in bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard - Also available for sale $269,900

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ASAP*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
27 Ferndale Lane
27 Ferndale Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1862 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Freshly painted. Great location, close to schools, shopping, the beaches, state parks and walking trails. Big privacy backyard!! Spacious kitchen with lots of oak cabinets has a new stove and BOSCH dishwasher.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
5 Rambling Lane
5 Rambling Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1355 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors/tile throughout. New paint spacious kitchen with brand new appliances overlooks the great room for a nice open floor plan.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
7 Ryarbor Drive
7 Ryarbor Drive, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1221 sqft
Adorable DUPLEX! 2 bed, 2 bath. Over 1200 sq ft. Spacious living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space, pantry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Bathrooms have shower and tub combo. Screened in lanai.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
64 Franciscan Lane
64 Franciscan Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1904 sqft
POOL HOME! Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Palm Harbor subdivision. Spacious family room. Kitchen equipped plenty of cabinetry, counter space, beautiful dining area, breakfast nook, and pantry.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
3 Cherokee Ct W
3 Cherokee Court West, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Coast, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Coast apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

