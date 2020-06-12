Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm coast
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend S
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
35 Frontier Dr
35 Frontier Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2029 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 house fully furnished. Looking for a house to rent while you build a new one? This is the perfect house for you to stay in whiles your new home is being constructed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1065 sqft
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
3 Cherokee Ct W
3 Cherokee Court West, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10 Oakmont Court
10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated November 14 at 05:08am
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
69 Village Circle
69 Village Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Available April 1st 2020 - 2 Bedroom Villa in the Pine Lake Villas on Pine Lakes golf course, located directly across from the club house. Fully furnished just bring you toothbrush. Electric, Cable, internet and water included in monthly rent. $50.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Coast

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Avenue De La Mer
85 Avenue De La Mer, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2895 sqft
What an opportunity!!! Imagine living in this gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Tuscany at Hammock Dunes! Wake up to breathtaking oceanfront views-sunrise over the ocean in the morning and sunset over the evening on the Intracoastal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 Yacht Harbor Dr
102 Yacht Harbor Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. LIVE THE SALT LIFE-GREAT VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Fully Furnished Two Bedroom two Bath Condo Unit on the 3rd floor which overlooks the intracoastal Waterway.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Coast

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1939 Oceanshore Blvd.
1939 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beachfront Year Round Fully Furnished Rental - If living on the beach is your definition of a great life, this may just be the year round rental for you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 N 12th St
303 12th Street North, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Flagler Beach Pool Home on the Water 2/2/1 - Property Id: 287192 Beautifully updated pool home on the water. Short walk to beach and all amenities in Flagler Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1727 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished house located in one of the only seaside gated communities in Palm Coast. Come enjoy this charming community, which replicates a quaint New England village.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 S 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
704 sqft
Fully furnished unit a 1/2 block from the ocean. This condo is RENTED WEEKLY FOR $900.00 or MONTHLY for $1450.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to rental amount.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
31 Bristol Lane
31 Bristol Lane, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean. "Lakes" throughout the community and this house is on one of the lakes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.

June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Coast rents increased over the past month

Palm Coast rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Palm Coast.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Coast 3 BedroomsPalm Coast Accessible ApartmentsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Coast Apartments with GaragePalm Coast Apartments with GymPalm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with PoolPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Palm Coast Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Coast Furnished ApartmentsPalm Coast Luxury PlacesPalm Coast Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
    Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
    Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
    Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach