30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
38 Rosepetal Ln
38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1708 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
8 Potterville Lane
8 Potterville Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2350 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage and circular drive offers a split floor plan with travertine floors in all the main living areas, laminate wood in bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian Trails
128 Brushwood Ln
128 Brushwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1771 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with a Fully Fenced Yard! - Spacious and well kept, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features tile in main areas, wood flooring in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Knoll
23 Eagle Crest Path
23 Eagle Crest Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2076 sqft
4 bedroom house in Cypress Knoll. Open kitchen . Formal dining room. Spacious living room. Split floor plan. Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile in all other places. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
16 Prosperity Lane
16 Prosperity Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1429 sqft
Don't miss this three bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled duplex features all tile floors and freshly painted garage floor. Roomy interior has been freshly painted. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
84 Westbury Ln
84 Westbury Ln, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Beautiful Tidelands Condo for rent ! - Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
18 Service Tree Place
18 Service Berry Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1602 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Open floor plan on a quiet cul-de-sac. Split plan w/generous walk in closet in master. Master has trey ceiling w/ fan & spacious bath. Kitchen has breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 Oakmont Court
2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1177 sqft
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212
15 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout. A formal dining room, well-laid out kitchen with breakfast nook and granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Mantanza Woods
71 London Dr
71 London Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2801 sqft
Wow! What a stunning home! This home has been completely repainted inside and out, all brand new laminate flooring throughout, in excellent condition and ready for occupancy.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mantanza Woods
4 Lindsay Dr Unit B
4 Lindsay Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Amazing 2020 built 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Matanzas Woods! - Gorgeous and move in ready home in Matanza Woods or Palm Coast. From the moment you step on the gorgeous front porch of Side B and enter that door you will love this home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
53 Sloganeer Trl.
53 Sloganeer Trail, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2096 sqft
53 Sloganeer Trl.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
6 Pauline Place
6 Pauline Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1519 sqft
6 Pauline Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME! - (RLNE3416870)
Results within 1 mile of Palm Coast

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1682 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - While beach-facing suites will suit early risers, this lakeside unit boasts the best of the best: exceptional value and a sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Coast

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
204 Stone St S
204 South Stone Street, Bunnell, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Completely remodeled inside with, new cabinets, granite counter tops, new microwave, new stove, new PVP vinyl flooring, new tiled shower, new granite cabinet in bathroom. All windows just replaced with energy efficient vinyl windows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
704 sqft
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1727 sqft
Vacation Rental - 3BD/2BA - Gated Community - Call for Availability - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
62 Moody Dr
62 Moody Drive, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2800 sqft
Luxurious 3 story beachfront home just steps away from white sandy beaches. Fitted with three master bedrooms with twin beds, this home can comfortably sleep up to 12 people and accommodates up to three families.
Rent Report
Palm Coast

July 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Coast rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Coast rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

