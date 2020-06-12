Apartment List
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Court
2 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the Fairways community. There were recent renovations completed on the condo. Tenant to pay electric and cable. Amenities include: a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 1, 2020*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1065 sqft
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 Oakmont Court
10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
35 Fairways Circle
35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent.

1 of 42

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101
110 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2297 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo by Intracoastal Waterway - Luxurious ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo featuring over 2200 sq ft of open living space & fabulous split bedroom floorplan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Palm Coast
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204
304 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
Newly renovated in Shangri-La - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit in Shangri La. Community Pool. Fantastic balcony porch over looking green space. Condo has fresh paint, tile throughout, appliances, washer/dryer hook up.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
38 Kings Colony Ct.
38 Kings Colony Court North, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 2 Bath with lake views! - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge screened porch and a view of the lake! Single story. Comes with washer and dryer. Includes water/sewer/trash. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
70 Riverview Bend S Unit 724
70 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1065 sqft
Top Floor Unit in Tidelands Community - New appliances and huge vaulted ceilings. Fantastic upgraded closets in both bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
8 Faith Lane
8 Faith Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
8 Faith Lane Available 07/01/20 Pool Home in the heart of Palm Coast - Take a dip in the backyard pool! Three bedroom, two bath pool home in the desirable "F" section of Palm Coast.

1 of 8

Last updated November 14 at 05:08am
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
69 Village Circle
69 Village Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Available April 1st 2020 - 2 Bedroom Villa in the Pine Lake Villas on Pine Lakes golf course, located directly across from the club house. Fully furnished just bring you toothbrush. Electric, Cable, internet and water included in monthly rent. $50.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Coast

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
102 Yacht Harbor Dr
102 Yacht Harbor Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. LIVE THE SALT LIFE-GREAT VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Fully Furnished Two Bedroom two Bath Condo Unit on the 3rd floor which overlooks the intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
4600 E Moody Blvd 12 G
4600 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
958 sqft
4600 E Moody Blvd 12 G Available 07/01/20 Get to the Pointe! 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Get to the Pointe! 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor unit. granite counters, appliances, ceiling fans, washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Coast

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
409 Ocean Marina Drive
409 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2215 S Central Ave
2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
955 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower.

June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Coast rents increased over the past month

Palm Coast rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Palm Coast.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

