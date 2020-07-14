Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub online portal playground

Welcome Pine Lake Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring open-concept floorplans, spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens with faux-granite countertops and white cabinets, generous storage space, private patios, and a washer/dryer in every unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Garages and reserved parking spots are available. Pine Lake Apartments is situated on 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with many upscale amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Beyond your apartment, you can relax by the beautiful lake at our outdoor hammock lounge area or take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool while enjoying free WiFi! Our inviting clubhouse offers a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, business center, and a complimentary gift wrapping station. We know you'll also love our walking and biking trails, lighted tennis court, wildlife viewing ...