Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
Pine Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Pine Lake

121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N · (386) 753-3532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
playground
Welcome Pine Lake Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring open-concept floorplans, spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens with faux-granite countertops and white cabinets, generous storage space, private patios, and a washer/dryer in every unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Garages and reserved parking spots are available. Pine Lake Apartments is situated on 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with many upscale amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Beyond your apartment, you can relax by the beautiful lake at our outdoor hammock lounge area or take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool while enjoying free WiFi! Our inviting clubhouse offers a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, business center, and a complimentary gift wrapping station. We know you'll also love our walking and biking trails, lighted tennis court, wildlife viewing ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit; Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $275 reservation fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one pet), $550 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Lake have any available units?
Pine Lake has 4 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Lake have?
Some of Pine Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Lake is pet friendly.
Does Pine Lake offer parking?
Yes, Pine Lake offers parking.
Does Pine Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Lake have a pool?
Yes, Pine Lake has a pool.
Does Pine Lake have accessible units?
No, Pine Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Lake has units with dishwashers.
