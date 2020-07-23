111 Apartments for rent in Flagler County, FL📍
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
21 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
1 Regis Lane
1 Regis Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1311 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex! This property features a large Florida room, ceiling fans through out. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Partially fenced backyard. Tile in bathroom and kitchen areas with carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
325 Parkview Drive
325 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1075 sqft
Nice duplex near school, Available right away! Fenced back yard. Laundry room in house with washer and dryer. No garage, parking on driveway.
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
36 Ripplewood Ln
36 Ripplewood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2232 sqft
36 Ripplewood Ln Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast - This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Palm Coast FL boasts over 2200 LSFT and offers plenty of room for any situation.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
40 Furness Pl
40 Furness Place, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2145 sqft
40 Furness Pl Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home w Fully Fenced Yard in F Section - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage brick home built by Adams Homes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
19 Sea Serpent Trail
19 Sea Serpent Trail East, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1983 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
11 Pittman Dr
11 Pittman Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1983 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
8 Woodbury Dr
8 Woodbury Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2306 sqft
Brand New Construction - 4 Bd / 3 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
125 Rolling Sands Dr
125 Rolling Sands Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1983 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
28 Rymshaw Dr
28 Rymshaw Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
247 Parkview Dr
247 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba with Flex Room & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
13 Pittman Dr
13 Pittman Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1779 sqft
Brand New Construction - 3 Bd / 2 Ba & 2 car garage !! Lease/Purchase Option! - Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
84 Westbury Ln
84 Westbury Ln, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1928 sqft
Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Vacation Rental - 3BD/2BA - Gated Community - Call for Availability - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Mid Oaks Cir.
7 Mid Oaks Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Fairways of Palm Coast - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Fairways of Palm Coast. Nice Bike Trails. Close to Island Walk Shopping Center. Screened Porch. Community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Trails
128 Brushwood Ln
128 Brushwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1771 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with a Fully Fenced Yard! - Spacious and well kept, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features tile in main areas, wood flooring in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
18 Service Tree Place
18 Service Berry Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1602 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Open floor plan on a quiet cul-de-sac. Split plan w/generous walk in closet in master. Master has trey ceiling w/ fan & spacious bath. Kitchen has breakfast bar.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Riverview Bend S #1941
45 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1226 sqft
45 Riverview Bend S #1941 Available 08/01/20 Intracoastal Living - Beautiful Corner unit condo! The Tidelands community features two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with billiards room, tennis courts, basketball courts,
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1377 sqft
Intracoastal front condo in gated community with amenities, heated pool and hot tub, walking trail, exercise room and pool table in clubhouse. Third floor unit allows for awesome water views from the screened lanai off living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress Knoll
4600 E Moody Blvd
4600 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
958 sqft
Lightly renovated 2 bedroom 2 Barth condo. All new flooring and paint, ground level unit. Kitchen and bathroom features granite counter tops, community pool. Ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
9 Ripley Place
9 Ripley Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
This is a cozy and clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath residential home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Riverview Bend N
15 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
Luxury living! Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Flagler County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Orlando, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs have apartments for rent.
