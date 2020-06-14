19 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with gym
"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")
Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Coast renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.