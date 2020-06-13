81 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with balcony
"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")
Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Coast renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.