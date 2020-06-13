81 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
5 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
56 Ethan Allen Drive
56 Ethan Allen Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1875 sqft
Minutes from the Cypress Knoll Golf Club, this amazing 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ 2 car garage has a split floor plan with high ceilings is centered around a fantastic kitchen and Breakfast Nook.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend S
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
4 Burnley Place
4 Burnley Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
BRAND NEW house ! Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 baths with open floor plan . Upgraded kitchen with granite counters ,stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Master bathroom with 2 vanities and huge tiled shower .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1065 sqft
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
150 Rolling Sands Drive
150 Rolling Sands Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1878 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a fresh water canal. Home showcases a spacious split bedroom floorplan with living & dining room, kitchen with nook, family room and a large covered patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
111 Fleetwood Drive
111 Fleetwood Drive, Palm Coast, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2891 sqft
Spacious pool home located in desirable Palm harbor. Home close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. Split floor plan, screened covered porches, beautiful pool and hot tub. Fenced Back yard. granite countertops, tile floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
30 Ponderosa Lane
30 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX WITH COVERED PORCH AND PRIVATE BACK YARD IN THE NICE AREA.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
2 S Creek Court
2 Creek Ct, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2942 sqft
Alluring Water Front, 2 Story Pool Home located on private street on cul-de-sac in the center of Palm Coast.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1986 sqft
Grand Haven move in ready home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Seminole Woods
1 Unit Available
6 Sea Shark Path
6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
46 Roxboro Drive
46 Roxboro Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet area of Lehigh Woods subdivision. Home features split floor plan, formal dining room, breakfast area, kitchen with updated appliances, large screened porch and reserved area in the back.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
236 Bird Of Paradise Drive
236 Bird of Paradise Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2001 sqft
What a spectacular piece of paradise in this large open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath immaculate home with a plush large fenced yard with enclosed screened patio to enjoy the cool nights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
19 Ryken Lane
19 Ryken Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2350 sqft
This three bedroom features over sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub. Home also has washer, and dryer and much more. Perfect for small family.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
37 Peppercorn Ln
37 Peppercorn Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1574 sqft
37 Peppercorn Ln Available 06/15/20 Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
18 Regent Ln Unit A
18 Regent Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
89 Berkshire Lane
89 Berkshire Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1974 sqft
4 Bedroom in Indian Trails! - Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Indian Trails neighborhood of Palm Coast. Upon entry you have formal dining and living rooms. Family room kitchen and nook to the back of the home.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
110 Clubhouse Dr Unit 101
110 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2297 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo by Intracoastal Waterway - Luxurious ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo featuring over 2200 sq ft of open living space & fabulous split bedroom floorplan.
City Guide for Palm Coast, FL

"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")

Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Coast, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Coast renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

