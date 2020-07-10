Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
38 Rosepetal Ln
38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1708 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
27 Ferndale Lane
27 Ferndale Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1862 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Freshly painted. Great location, close to schools, shopping, the beaches, state parks and walking trails. Big privacy backyard!! Spacious kitchen with lots of oak cabinets has a new stove and BOSCH dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
54 Club House Dr
54 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Nice and clean condo. Window black-out curtains throughout. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in living and bed room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pool access and private parking spot.

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
35 Fairways Circle
35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent.

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Beautiful Tidelands Condo for rent ! - Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212
15 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout. A formal dining room, well-laid out kitchen with breakfast nook and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1 Mid Pines Circle - 1, # 1
1 Mid Pines Circle, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
Located in the center of Palm Coast, this 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo is a 1st floor unit with wall to wall carpet, eat in kitchen area, 3 separate sets of sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Coast

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
800 Cinnamon Beach Way
800 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
Studio
$3,750
2003 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - High enough to receive lovely breezes, your sixth-floor balcony is the place to be. Look out over epic views, enjoying your vacation with friends and family.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Knoll
4600 E Moody Blvd 4 O
4600 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
958 sqft
Come to the Pointe ~ Palm Pointe! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located at Palm Pointe. Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, Master has walk in closet & access to balcony. View of lake from balcony. Washer & Dryer. Premium cable included.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Coast

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
26 Bedford Dr
26 Bedford Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation Bay
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Coast

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1267 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
20 Brookside Circle
20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2380 sqft
20 Brookside Circle Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with

July 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Coast Rent Report. Palm Coast rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Coast rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Coast rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Coast rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

