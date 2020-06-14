Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm coast
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with garage

Palm Coast apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
30 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
35 Frontier Dr
35 Frontier Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2029 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 house fully furnished. Looking for a house to rent while you build a new one? This is the perfect house for you to stay in whiles your new home is being constructed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
56 Ethan Allen Drive
56 Ethan Allen Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1875 sqft
Minutes from the Cypress Knoll Golf Club, this amazing 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ 2 car garage has a split floor plan with high ceilings is centered around a fantastic kitchen and Breakfast Nook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
14 Ponderosa Lane
14 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Bush Ln
8 Pine Bush Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1963 sqft
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cypress Knoll
1 Unit Available
23 Eagle Crest Path
23 Eagle Crest Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2076 sqft
4 bedroom house in Cypress Knoll. Open kitchen . Formal dining room. Spacious living room. Split floor plan. Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile in all other places. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
4 Burnley Place
4 Burnley Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
BRAND NEW house ! Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 baths with open floor plan . Upgraded kitchen with granite counters ,stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Master bathroom with 2 vanities and huge tiled shower .

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
26 Blasdell Ct
26 Blasdell Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1933 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Indian Trails featuring new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and spacious remodeled kitchen!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1986 sqft
Grand Haven move in ready home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Lakes
1 Unit Available
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
10 Buttonwood Ln
10 Buttonwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1549 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE Duplex in sought after Indian Trails Neighborhood. This never lived in duplex features all new appliances, granite counter tops, large open living space and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
13 Bruning Lane
13 Bruning Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2126 sqft
Charming, 4 bed, 2 bath located in desirable Palm Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
150 Rolling Sands Drive
150 Rolling Sands Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1878 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a fresh water canal. Home showcases a spacious split bedroom floorplan with living & dining room, kitchen with nook, family room and a large covered patio.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
8 College Court
8 College Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
This beautiful canalfront home is available now! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a wide salt water canal with dock.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1065 sqft
One of the most desirable units in the highly sought after intracoastal gated community...Tidelands. Located right on the intracoastal with 2 pools, grills, miles of walking trails,fishing pier.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
2 S Creek Court
2 Creek Ct, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2942 sqft
Alluring Water Front, 2 Story Pool Home located on private street on cul-de-sac in the center of Palm Coast.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
30 Ponderosa Lane
30 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX WITH COVERED PORCH AND PRIVATE BACK YARD IN THE NICE AREA.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
3 Cherokee Ct W
3 Cherokee Court West, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people.
City Guide for Palm Coast, FL

"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")

Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Coast 3 BedroomsPalm Coast Accessible ApartmentsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with GaragePalm Coast Apartments with GymPalm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with PoolPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Coast Furnished ApartmentsPalm Coast Luxury PlacesPalm Coast Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach