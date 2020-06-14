93 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with garage
"I ripple the fronds of the coconut palms / As I join with the voice of the sea / The somnolent swell of the mystical psalms that I breathe from the quivering tree / I hush to the cries of the wandering crane / Out over the shimmering lee / The murmuring moan of the faraway main and the hum of the hovering bee / Then I leap to the crest of the towering pine and I sing of the life that I see." (-- George E. Merrick, "Song of the Wind on a Southern Shore")
Palm Coast is a haven of prime golf courses and nature reserves and is ideal for active people who love the sunshine. The resorts of St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lie on either side of Palm Coast and anyone relocating here will feel as though they are on a permanent vacation. This could also be because it is prime retirement country and there are also fewer jobs available than in larger cities. If you like fishing, good food and natural attractions like the Great Birding Walk, then Palm Coast is a great place to live. No one really comes here for the nightlife. With a beach just a few minutes from home this area is popular and has a friendly residential community. It is also within reach of many of the larger Florida cities but far enough away to be peaceful and for people to enjoy the tranquillity of Palm Coast. See more
Palm Coast apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.