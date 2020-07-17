All apartments in Palm Coast
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533

500 Canopy Walk Ln 533 · No Longer Available
Location

500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Corian counter with modern back splash. Ceiling fans throughout even on the screened patio where you can watch the boats go by. Lots of closet space and window treatments include blinds and bamboo darkening shades. Community amenities include clubhouse, zero entry pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling, walking paths along the intracoastal. Oversized one car garage allows extra storage. Make your appointment for a showing today - this one won't last long! Interior pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have any available units?
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have?
Some of 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 offers parking.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 has a pool.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have accessible units?
No, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Canopy Walk Ln #533 has units with dishwashers.
