500 Canopy Walk Ln #533

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Corian counter with modern back splash. Ceiling fans throughout even on the screened patio where you can watch the boats go by. Lots of closet space and window treatments include blinds and bamboo darkening shades. Community amenities include clubhouse, zero entry pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling, walking paths along the intracoastal. Oversized one car garage allows extra storage. Make your appointment for a showing today - this one won't last long! Interior pictures coming soon!