Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

722 CATALONIA COVE

722 Catalonia Cv · (407) 547-6214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Tthis gorgeous 3/3.5 townhouse is located in the heart of Oviedo. Zoned for Evans Elementary, Jackson Heights Middle and
Oviedo High Schools, this location is great for young families who enjoy dinner out, going to concerts at the amphitheater, or lounging at the spacious community pool... all located nearby! The open second level (entrance level) floor plan is great for entertaining, complete with a granite counter and stainless appliance kitchen and a SONOS sound system. The first level (garage level) has its own AC control, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette which could easily be used as a guest suite or office, while the third level hosts the second bedroom, master bedroom and the laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have any available units?
722 CATALONIA COVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 722 CATALONIA COVE have?
Some of 722 CATALONIA COVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 CATALONIA COVE currently offering any rent specials?
722 CATALONIA COVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 CATALONIA COVE pet-friendly?
No, 722 CATALONIA COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE offer parking?
Yes, 722 CATALONIA COVE does offer parking.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 CATALONIA COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have a pool?
Yes, 722 CATALONIA COVE has a pool.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have accessible units?
No, 722 CATALONIA COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 CATALONIA COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 CATALONIA COVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 722 CATALONIA COVE has units with air conditioning.
