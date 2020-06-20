722 CATALONIA COVE

Amenities

Tthis gorgeous 3/3.5 townhouse is located in the heart of Oviedo. Zoned for Evans Elementary, Jackson Heights Middle and

Oviedo High Schools, this location is great for young families who enjoy dinner out, going to concerts at the amphitheater, or lounging at the spacious community pool... all located nearby! The open second level (entrance level) floor plan is great for entertaining, complete with a granite counter and stainless appliance kitchen and a SONOS sound system. The first level (garage level) has its own AC control, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette which could easily be used as a guest suite or office, while the third level hosts the second bedroom, master bedroom and the laundry room.