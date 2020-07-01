1016 Soldier Creek Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Oviedo! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two-Car Garage located in Oviedo on a Cul da sac! This home has covered entry that opens to the formal living and dining room areas. The galley eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, electric stove and breakfast bar with view of the great room with fireplace and backyard. Home does have washer and dryer hook up.



When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5662190)