Oviedo, FL
1016 Soldier Creek Ct.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1016 Soldier Creek Ct.

1016 Soldier Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Soldier Creek Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Oviedo! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two-Car Garage located in Oviedo on a Cul da sac! This home has covered entry that opens to the formal living and dining room areas. The galley eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, electric stove and breakfast bar with view of the great room with fireplace and backyard. Home does have washer and dryer hook up.

When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5662190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have any available units?
1016 Soldier Creek Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have?
Some of 1016 Soldier Creek Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Soldier Creek Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. offers parking.
Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have a pool?
No, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Soldier Creek Ct. has units with dishwashers.

