1015 SUGARBERRY TRAIL

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful furnished 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family pool home located in Oviedo FL, on Alafaya Woods community, offers laminate flooring throughout and a desirable layout with an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. There are beautiful views of the pool and natural light throughout with windows on all sides and sliding doors leading to the patio across the back of the home. Spacious and well equipped kitchen, comfortable living room, work space. Our house is located in a very quite and safe neighboorhood,close to Siemens headquarter, UCF ,publix supermarket (3 minutes), restaurants, shops and also works for Disney and Universal Studios theme parks! Pool and lawn service are included in the rent. Sorry no pets and no smoking.