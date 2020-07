Kestra Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving garage parking concierge dog grooming area internet access

Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.

Move into a brand new, clean apartment with savings up to 6 weeks FREE on select homes! Look & Lease savings on App & Admin Fees. *exclusions and restrictions apply



Kestra raises the bar on apartments in Orlando, providing residents with a more distinctive lifestyle. Connect with home, naturally—at Kestra. Whether you’re entertaining or relaxing solo, the floor plans at Kestra are impressive spaces that give every moment a more elevated experience. Choose from eight unique layouts inclduing 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms as well as a townhouse option. Kestra’s location is ideal, where modern sensibilities and everyday conveniences seamlessly intersect with the natural surroundings. Surrounding Kestra you’ll find an ideal balance of indoor and outdoor apartment amenities, inviting you to not simply sit back in admiration, but to jump in and en