/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN -TOURS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1867 PER MONTH FOR OUR TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Four Corners
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
Just a short trip to Walt Disney World, and Universal Theme Parks. Air conditioned units with ceiling fans. Residential community in a natural setting, featuring ponds and a Zen garden.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1292 sqft
Close to Route 27 and Double Eagle Drive. Beautiful apartment homes with plenty of storage, a modern kitchen, patio/balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features a pool, playground, coffee bar, and gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Town Center
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Davenport
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
176 Whirlaway Drive
176 Whirlaway Dr, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage newer home built 2017. Open floor plan boasting many upgrades including tile living area, stainless appliances, granite countertops, Washer and Dryer included. Fenced back yard with covered porch.
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
North Shore
803 GRANDIN STREET
803 Grandin St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom is waiting on you to lease. Right across from Advent Helth
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sunridge Woods
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1362 sqft
3 beds 2 baths single family home
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
5255 WILDWOOD WAY
5255 Wildwood Way, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2836 sqft
Brand new VACATION HOME with private pool featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath, is the perfect blend of size and function. This house offers a spacious dining room and a family room. Outside you find the HEATED POOL and SPA.
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE
725 Prince Charles Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1855 sqft
Must see this spacious 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! Locate in the very quite gated Subdivision of Regency Place. The home offers an open floor plan with volume ceiling and screening covered patio. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom ad split bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Davenport
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
86 Units Available
Happy Trails
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
49 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
26 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
113 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.
Similar Pages
Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport 3 BedroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Apartments with GarageDavenport Apartments with GymDavenport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDavenport Apartments with ParkingDavenport Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL