All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9211 Neher Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9211 Neher Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

9211 Neher Street

9211 Neher St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9211 Neher St, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
9211 Neher Street Available 07/01/19 4BR 3BA Single Family - Laureate Park Rental-Single Level, Supreme Upgrades, 2 Car Garage, Community Amenities - Location, location location!! This is a rare 4BR 3BA single level rental home in Laureate Park a Master Planned Commity in the epicenter of Medical City within minutes from all the expressways - 417, Beachline and the Florida Turnpike. Lake Nona is the place to be - centrally located with an easy commute to Nemours Childrens Hospital, Orlando VA Lake Nona, Medical City, Orlando International Airport, USTA 's state of the art 100 court tennis facility, Orlando City Soccer Training facility all new and exciting restaurants, shopping, and close to all the theme parks! Great location for health care professionals and airline professionals!!

Laureate Park Community offers an array of fun things to do - resort style aquatic center with two pools, volleyball, dog parks, lap pool, cabanas, sand volleyball court, gym and a community garden. Gear up for an exciting adventure when you move to this home.

The home is nearly new! Lots of natural light! Focus on comfort and ease of lifestyle. Enjoy the entry front porch for those beautiful Orlando days. The main living areas boast wood plank flooring, new designer interior colors, granite counter tops and architectural detail throughout the home. The open concept kitchen is meant for entertaining with a center island that seats up to 3 people and has a wet bar and TV area. All stainless appliances - double door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher cook top stove, microwave/convection and oven. The counter tops are granite and accented with the beautiful dark wood cabinetry.

The master suite is large enough for a king size bed and all your bedroom furniture including a large walk in closet. The master suite is spa like featuring a dual vanity and an over sized walk in shower. All the bedrooms are carpeted.

Enter the back patio through your french door. The patio is covered and no expense has been spared with the beautiful brick pavers - just sit and enjoy the scenery. The home comes equipped with high efficiency washer and dryer. Last but not least don't forget the 2-Car Garage with extra space to store all your "toys". Your search is over! This home will not last!

Basic Cable/Internet included with the rent.
Landscape Services included with rent

For LP Aquatic Center or LP Fit questions,
call Lake Nona Information Center at 407-888-6500

For DAIS (cable, internet and phone) questions,
call (800) 376 9715

Laureate Park Elementary
Eagle Creek Elementary
Lake Nona Middle School
Lake Nona High School

If this sounds perfect - it is. Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

HOA Restrictions, Applications and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

https://youtu.be/C17l-06454A

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4788531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Neher Street have any available units?
9211 Neher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 Neher Street have?
Some of 9211 Neher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Neher Street currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Neher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Neher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 Neher Street is pet friendly.
Does 9211 Neher Street offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Neher Street offers parking.
Does 9211 Neher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 Neher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Neher Street have a pool?
Yes, 9211 Neher Street has a pool.
Does 9211 Neher Street have accessible units?
No, 9211 Neher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Neher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Neher Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach