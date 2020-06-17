Amenities

9211 Neher Street Available 07/01/19 4BR 3BA Single Family - Laureate Park Rental-Single Level, Supreme Upgrades, 2 Car Garage, Community Amenities - Location, location location!! This is a rare 4BR 3BA single level rental home in Laureate Park a Master Planned Commity in the epicenter of Medical City within minutes from all the expressways - 417, Beachline and the Florida Turnpike. Lake Nona is the place to be - centrally located with an easy commute to Nemours Childrens Hospital, Orlando VA Lake Nona, Medical City, Orlando International Airport, USTA 's state of the art 100 court tennis facility, Orlando City Soccer Training facility all new and exciting restaurants, shopping, and close to all the theme parks! Great location for health care professionals and airline professionals!!



Laureate Park Community offers an array of fun things to do - resort style aquatic center with two pools, volleyball, dog parks, lap pool, cabanas, sand volleyball court, gym and a community garden. Gear up for an exciting adventure when you move to this home.



The home is nearly new! Lots of natural light! Focus on comfort and ease of lifestyle. Enjoy the entry front porch for those beautiful Orlando days. The main living areas boast wood plank flooring, new designer interior colors, granite counter tops and architectural detail throughout the home. The open concept kitchen is meant for entertaining with a center island that seats up to 3 people and has a wet bar and TV area. All stainless appliances - double door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher cook top stove, microwave/convection and oven. The counter tops are granite and accented with the beautiful dark wood cabinetry.



The master suite is large enough for a king size bed and all your bedroom furniture including a large walk in closet. The master suite is spa like featuring a dual vanity and an over sized walk in shower. All the bedrooms are carpeted.



Enter the back patio through your french door. The patio is covered and no expense has been spared with the beautiful brick pavers - just sit and enjoy the scenery. The home comes equipped with high efficiency washer and dryer. Last but not least don't forget the 2-Car Garage with extra space to store all your "toys". Your search is over! This home will not last!



Basic Cable/Internet included with the rent.

Landscape Services included with rent



For LP Aquatic Center or LP Fit questions,

call Lake Nona Information Center at 407-888-6500



For DAIS (cable, internet and phone) questions,

call (800) 376 9715



Laureate Park Elementary

Eagle Creek Elementary

Lake Nona Middle School

Lake Nona High School



If this sounds perfect - it is. Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



HOA Restrictions, Applications and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



https://youtu.be/C17l-06454A



No Pets Allowed



