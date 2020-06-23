All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange

8763 Abbey Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8763 Abbey Leaf Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Home for Rent at 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane, Orlando, Fl 332824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Home for Rent at 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane, Orlando, Fl 32827community pool.

This 4 bedroom 3 full bath house 2448 Sq.Ft, the Concord Model was built by Park Square Homes at Waters Edge Gated Community with attended guards. Kitchen with appliances and breakfast area. Living, family Double Garage with 2 separate garage doors. Front porch. The house is conveniently located in the heart of the newly developed Lake Nona area close to The Medical City, schools, colleges with easy access to toll S.R 417 and Beach Line 528. Tenants will have access to all HOA Amenities including free membership with on Site YMCA.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions:
From 417 take Narcoossee Rd. exit north. Right onto North Lake, go thru the gate and turn Right at Abbey Leaf, follow the numbers, the ho

(RLNE2228660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have any available units?
8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have?
Some of 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange currently offering any rent specials?
8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange is pet friendly.
Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange offer parking?
Yes, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange offers parking.
Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have a pool?
Yes, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange has a pool.
Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have accessible units?
No, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
