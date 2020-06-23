8763 Abbey Leaf Lane Orange

Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Home for Rent at 8763 Abbey Leaf Lane, Orlando, Fl 332824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



This 4 bedroom 3 full bath house 2448 Sq.Ft, the Concord Model was built by Park Square Homes at Waters Edge Gated Community with attended guards. Kitchen with appliances and breakfast area. Living, family Double Garage with 2 separate garage doors. Front porch. The house is conveniently located in the heart of the newly developed Lake Nona area close to The Medical City, schools, colleges with easy access to toll S.R 417 and Beach Line 528. Tenants will have access to all HOA Amenities including free membership with on Site YMCA.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



From 417 take Narcoossee Rd. exit north. Right onto North Lake, go thru the gate and turn Right at Abbey Leaf, follow the numbers, the ho



