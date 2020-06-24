8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832

Amenities
3/2 Bedroom house for rent in Randal Park /Lake Nona - Lake Nona Home in Randal Park
Move into a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den in Lake Nona, Home has granite counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. a rear entry 2 car garage, laundry room , and a den for a formal living,dinning or office. Lawn care included .Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 417, Beach Line 528, Medical City, OIA Airport
Home is move in ready..
Rent $2,100.00
Security $2,100.00
Admin Fee $100.00
Application $75.00 per Adult
Home Owners Association Registration $100.00
(RLNE4601167)