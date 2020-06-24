8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3/2 Bedroom house for rent in Randal Park /Lake Nona - Lake Nona Home in Randal Park

Move into a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den in Lake Nona, Home has granite counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. a rear entry 2 car garage, laundry room , and a den for a formal living,dinning or office. Lawn care included .Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 417, Beach Line 528, Medical City, OIA Airport

Home is move in ready..

Rent $2,100.00

Security $2,100.00

Admin Fee $100.00

Application $75.00 per Adult

Home Owners Association Registration $100.00



