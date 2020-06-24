All apartments in Orlando
8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832

8726 Lovett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8726 Lovett Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2 Bedroom house for rent in Randal Park /Lake Nona - Lake Nona Home in Randal Park
Move into a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den in Lake Nona, Home has granite counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. a rear entry 2 car garage, laundry room , and a den for a formal living,dinning or office. Lawn care included .Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 417, Beach Line 528, Medical City, OIA Airport
Home is move in ready..
Rent $2,100.00
Security $2,100.00
Admin Fee $100.00
Application $75.00 per Adult
Home Owners Association Registration $100.00

(RLNE4601167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have any available units?
8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have?
Some of 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 currently offering any rent specials?
8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 pet-friendly?
No, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 offer parking?
Yes, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 offers parking.
Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have a pool?
Yes, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 has a pool.
Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have accessible units?
No, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8726 Lovett Ave , Orlando Fl 32832 does not have units with dishwashers.
