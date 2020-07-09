7536 Saint Stephens Court

Amenities

This luxurious home is located in Palma Vista in Metro West a guarded/gated community. Glean all the benefits of this prized location. Its proximity is close to Universal Studio, Orlando's theme parks, Millenia Mall, Orlando Convention Center, Orlando International Airport plus easy access to major thorough fares - I-4, Florida Turnpike,East-West Expressway (417) and the BeeLine (528).



Drive up to your circular drive with ample space to park all of your cars. The bubbling entry fountain screams elegance. The herring bone designed brick paver driveway stretches along side the handsomely manicured landscape to a enormous 3 car garage. Don't forget to look up! A handsomely designed terra cotta roof accents this custom built Mediterranean Villa.



A beautiful starburst inlay welcomes you as you pass through the luxurious entry onto hard wood flooring located throughout the lower level of the home. Added to impress are arched entries, vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, corner fireplace and custom wood treatments throughout.



Do you like to entertain? This kitchen will impress anyone! All inclusive - granite counter tops, stainless appliances, California island, 36 inch cabinetry and enough cabinet and counter space to prepare for any get together.



The master suite comes complete with your private en suite with a soaker tub, dual vanities, dressing table and separate shower. You will find a his and hers master walk in closets. The master is located on the ground level.



The house brags three more bedrooms complete with spacious closets, wood flooring/carpet, ceiling fans and two conveniently located guest bathrooms.



Additional indoor/outdoor space is provided by the lanai overlooking plush landscaping and community golf course. Invite your guests to enjoy, relax and rejuvenate in luxury and privacy.



The school system is highly rated with easy access to Valencia College.



What are you waiting for. This home is available now!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



