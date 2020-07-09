All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7536 Saint Stephens Court

7536 St. Stephens Court · No Longer Available
Location

7536 St. Stephens Court, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This luxurious home is located in Palma Vista in Metro West a guarded/gated community. Glean all the benefits of this prized location. Its proximity is close to Universal Studio, Orlando's theme parks, Millenia Mall, Orlando Convention Center, Orlando International Airport plus easy access to major thorough fares - I-4, Florida Turnpike,East-West Expressway (417) and the BeeLine (528).

Drive up to your circular drive with ample space to park all of your cars. The bubbling entry fountain screams elegance. The herring bone designed brick paver driveway stretches along side the handsomely manicured landscape to a enormous 3 car garage. Don't forget to look up! A handsomely designed terra cotta roof accents this custom built Mediterranean Villa.

A beautiful starburst inlay welcomes you as you pass through the luxurious entry onto hard wood flooring located throughout the lower level of the home. Added to impress are arched entries, vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, corner fireplace and custom wood treatments throughout.

Do you like to entertain? This kitchen will impress anyone! All inclusive - granite counter tops, stainless appliances, California island, 36 inch cabinetry and enough cabinet and counter space to prepare for any get together.

The master suite comes complete with your private en suite with a soaker tub, dual vanities, dressing table and separate shower. You will find a his and hers master walk in closets. The master is located on the ground level.

The house brags three more bedrooms complete with spacious closets, wood flooring/carpet, ceiling fans and two conveniently located guest bathrooms.

Additional indoor/outdoor space is provided by the lanai overlooking plush landscaping and community golf course. Invite your guests to enjoy, relax and rejuvenate in luxury and privacy.

The school system is highly rated with easy access to Valencia College.

What are you waiting for. This home is available now!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Yjp4RL1a6i

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 X 1630 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have any available units?
7536 Saint Stephens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have?
Some of 7536 Saint Stephens Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Saint Stephens Court currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Saint Stephens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Saint Stephens Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Saint Stephens Court is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court offer parking?
Yes, 7536 Saint Stephens Court offers parking.
Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Saint Stephens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have a pool?
No, 7536 Saint Stephens Court does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have accessible units?
No, 7536 Saint Stephens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Saint Stephens Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Saint Stephens Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

