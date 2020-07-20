Amenities

3BR/3BTH - 701 Springview Dr - $1775/mo Includes Lawn Service & Pest Control - This is an older but very nice ranch home with more than 1600 sqft under air. It has 3 bedroom and 3 full bathroom. The home has been well cared for, recent updates include tile floors, updated large kitchen, nice cabinets, and appliance. The 3rd full kitchen bathroom will be useful for those residence with children. Separate Laundry room. The home has a large combined Living room/dining room area next to the kitchen to facilitate your entertaining family needs. Master bedroom has closet and attached bathroom. Large back fence yard for recreation and a storage shed. This home has a one car garage, but also has an area for storage and/or workshop. The garage floor is tiled. Also, parking in driveway is available for two or more vehicles. There is a private pond at the end of the street perfect for paddle boarding or canoe. At the other end of the street is Lake Underhill Rd with a boat ramp ideal for jet-skis or boating. Springview Drive is a pleasant tree lined street in an established neighborhood. This is a perfect rental home due to its Great location with easy access to Colleges, Universities, Hospitals, the City of Orlando, Airports, major highways, and many shopping and dining choices. NO PETS per owner. Lawn care and pest control services are included with rent. Renters Insurance is Required. Tenant Landlord Liability Insurance Required. Additional Leasing Fees apply. Call Rich Simonton at 407-203-2030 for more information and to schedule a showing. BK 3355587



(RLNE4744107)