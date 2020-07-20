All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
701 Springview Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

701 Springview Dr

701 Springview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Springview Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BR/3BTH - 701 Springview Dr - $1775/mo Includes Lawn Service & Pest Control - This is an older but very nice ranch home with more than 1600 sqft under air. It has 3 bedroom and 3 full bathroom. The home has been well cared for, recent updates include tile floors, updated large kitchen, nice cabinets, and appliance. The 3rd full kitchen bathroom will be useful for those residence with children. Separate Laundry room. The home has a large combined Living room/dining room area next to the kitchen to facilitate your entertaining family needs. Master bedroom has closet and attached bathroom. Large back fence yard for recreation and a storage shed. This home has a one car garage, but also has an area for storage and/or workshop. The garage floor is tiled. Also, parking in driveway is available for two or more vehicles. There is a private pond at the end of the street perfect for paddle boarding or canoe. At the other end of the street is Lake Underhill Rd with a boat ramp ideal for jet-skis or boating. Springview Drive is a pleasant tree lined street in an established neighborhood. This is a perfect rental home due to its Great location with easy access to Colleges, Universities, Hospitals, the City of Orlando, Airports, major highways, and many shopping and dining choices. NO PETS per owner. Lawn care and pest control services are included with rent. Renters Insurance is Required. Tenant Landlord Liability Insurance Required. Additional Leasing Fees apply. Call Rich Simonton at 407-203-2030 for more information and to schedule a showing. BK 3355587

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4744107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Springview Dr have any available units?
701 Springview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 701 Springview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
701 Springview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Springview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 701 Springview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 701 Springview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 701 Springview Dr offers parking.
Does 701 Springview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Springview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Springview Dr have a pool?
No, 701 Springview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 701 Springview Dr have accessible units?
No, 701 Springview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Springview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Springview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Springview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Springview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
