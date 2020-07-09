6416 Raleigh St. #2604

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

FOR RENT! Beautiful 1/1 Garden Condo View @ Metrowest close to Valencia Coll. - Beautiful 1/1, condo for rent. Azur is located in the desirable MetroWest area of Orlando. Close to Valencia College. This gated community will feature a waterside swimming pool with cabana, and many trails for walking. Azure is close to Valencia College, all kinds of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Easy access to FL-408 Expressway. Be the first to live in this beautiful first floor garden condo.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4770865)