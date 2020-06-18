Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

6336 Buford Street #804 - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available April 1!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with an amazing waterfront view! Wake up everyday and enjoy cooking in your fully equipped kitchen that opens right up to the living room with a picture perfect scene of the lake. This open floor plan allows entertaining with tranquil views of Turkey Lake not only from inside, but also from your balcony located off the living room and master suite. The master bath features a glamorous Jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the community pool, fitness center and fireworks in the evenings compliments of Universal, SeaWorld, & Disney. Don't miss this gorgeous home!



** A separate application process is required for the HOA**



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Driving Directions-

Hiawassee to Metrowest Blvd to right on Robert Trent Jones Dr. Approx 7/10 mi to stop sign and turn right on Newquay Dr into Stonebridge Lakes.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE5657896)