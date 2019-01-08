All apartments in Orlando
6312 RALEIGH STREET
6312 RALEIGH STREET

6312 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely furnished, one bed/one bath unit, with a walk in closet and washer and dryer in a gated community with a beautiful pool, work out center, and so much more. Azur at Metrowest is lushly landscaped, private, and perfectly located. Just off Kirkman within minutes of Universal Studios, Valencia State College, Millenia Mall. Close to the 408 and I-4, this location keeps you in the center of Orlando in the beautiful community of Metrowest. With so many dining options, shops, and the THEME PARKS, close by, don't let this one slip away.
Furnishings optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have any available units?
6312 RALEIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have?
Some of 6312 RALEIGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 RALEIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6312 RALEIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 RALEIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6312 RALEIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 6312 RALEIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 RALEIGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6312 RALEIGH STREET has a pool.
Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6312 RALEIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 RALEIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 RALEIGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
