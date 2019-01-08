6312 RALEIGH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Lovely furnished, one bed/one bath unit, with a walk in closet and washer and dryer in a gated community with a beautiful pool, work out center, and so much more. Azur at Metrowest is lushly landscaped, private, and perfectly located. Just off Kirkman within minutes of Universal Studios, Valencia State College, Millenia Mall. Close to the 408 and I-4, this location keeps you in the center of Orlando in the beautiful community of Metrowest. With so many dining options, shops, and the THEME PARKS, close by, don't let this one slip away.

Furnishings optional.