6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access

This Enclave Suite Unit is a vacation sized partially furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo. Kitchen includes everything such as a microwave, flat surface 2 burner cook top, refrigerator and dishwasher. The complex includes two large outdoor pools and one 24 hour indoor pools, three spas, a fitness room, an arcade, convenience/gift Store, Pizza Hut Express and Laundry rooms. The location is ideal, being only steps from world famous International Drive and approximately one mile from Universal Studios. Included in the rent is the use of all facilities, internet connection, cable, locked security building entrance and open parking. Renter is responsible for the electric.