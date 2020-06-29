All apartments in Orlando
6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105

6165 Carrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6165 Carrier Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This Enclave Suite Unit is a vacation sized partially furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo. Kitchen includes everything such as a microwave, flat surface 2 burner cook top, refrigerator and dishwasher. The complex includes two large outdoor pools and one 24 hour indoor pools, three spas, a fitness room, an arcade, convenience/gift Store, Pizza Hut Express and Laundry rooms. The location is ideal, being only steps from world famous International Drive and approximately one mile from Universal Studios. Included in the rent is the use of all facilities, internet connection, cable, locked security building entrance and open parking. Renter is responsible for the electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have any available units?
6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have?
Some of 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 currently offering any rent specials?
6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 pet-friendly?
No, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 offer parking?
Yes, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 offers parking.
Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have a pool?
Yes, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 has a pool.
Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have accessible units?
No, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6165 CARRIER DRIVE #1105 has units with dishwashers.
