609 E Ridgewood St.

Unfurnished $6,500 Rent /$6,500 Security Deposit Furnished $8,000 Rent /$8,000 Security Deposit - Built in 1928 and rebuilt in 2017, this one of a kind property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The townhouse

has three and a half stories, an elevator, and rooftop terrace provides beautiful views of the city. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Enjoy the loft and rooftop deck to take in park and city views. Your own private elevator provides easy access to all floors. Theexposed brick, block and steel casement windows from the original 1928 construction are beyond imagination. Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Showings are by appointment only.



