All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 609 E Ridgewood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
609 E Ridgewood St.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

609 E Ridgewood St.

609 E Ridgewood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

609 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Unfurnished $6,500 Rent /$6,500 Security Deposit Furnished $8,000 Rent /$8,000 Security Deposit - Built in 1928 and rebuilt in 2017, this one of a kind property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The townhouse
has three and a half stories, an elevator, and rooftop terrace provides beautiful views of the city. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms. Enjoy the loft and rooftop deck to take in park and city views. Your own private elevator provides easy access to all floors. Theexposed brick, block and steel casement windows from the original 1928 construction are beyond imagination. Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Showings are by appointment only.

(RLNE4946696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have any available units?
609 E Ridgewood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 609 E Ridgewood St. currently offering any rent specials?
609 E Ridgewood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E Ridgewood St. pet-friendly?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. offer parking?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not offer parking.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have a pool?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not have a pool.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have accessible units?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 E Ridgewood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 E Ridgewood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach