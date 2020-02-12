5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness Center, BBQ Area, Swimming Pool and Tennis Court. Just a few minutes from I-4, Mall at Millennia, Valencia College, Universal Studios, close to Downtown Orlando.

Located on the 2nd floor it provides Walk-in closets, spacious living room, washer and dryer in unit. IT'S READY FOR MOVE-IN!



Application to both Innovation and Cypress Fairway required.



(RLNE5781772)