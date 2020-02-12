All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202

5447 Vineland Road · (407) 395-4714 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness Center, BBQ Area, Swimming Pool and Tennis Court. Just a few minutes from I-4, Mall at Millennia, Valencia College, Universal Studios, close to Downtown Orlando.
Located on the 2nd floor it provides Walk-in closets, spacious living room, washer and dryer in unit. IT'S READY FOR MOVE-IN!

Application to both Innovation and Cypress Fairway required.

(RLNE5781772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have any available units?
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have?
Some of 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 pet-friendly?
No, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 offer parking?
No, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 does not offer parking.
Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have a pool?
Yes, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 has a pool.
Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have accessible units?
No, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity