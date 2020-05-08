5311 BRADY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to a beautiful, freshly renovated, 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Baldwin Park home. Home features Wood and Ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, washer and Dryer, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings and so much more! Downstairs boasts a beautiful kitchen with a long breakfast bar that opens to the Family Room, Formal dining, a half bath, an office and bright breakfast nook with lots of windows. Upstairs you will enjoy the bonus room, four bedrooms (master is split from the other 3 bedroom) and 3 full bathroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Lawn maintenance is also included. Backs up to Cady Way Trail with easy access. Dog park close by. A rated schools. Enjoy all Baldwin Park has to offer with 5 community pools, fitness facility, play area and parks, shopping and dining. What a wonderful place to live.