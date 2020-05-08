All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5311 BRADY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5311 BRADY LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5311 BRADY LANE

5311 Brady Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5311 Brady Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to a beautiful, freshly renovated, 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Baldwin Park home. Home features Wood and Ceramic tile flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, fresh paint inside and out, new flooring, washer and Dryer, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings and so much more! Downstairs boasts a beautiful kitchen with a long breakfast bar that opens to the Family Room, Formal dining, a half bath, an office and bright breakfast nook with lots of windows. Upstairs you will enjoy the bonus room, four bedrooms (master is split from the other 3 bedroom) and 3 full bathroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Lawn maintenance is also included. Backs up to Cady Way Trail with easy access. Dog park close by. A rated schools. Enjoy all Baldwin Park has to offer with 5 community pools, fitness facility, play area and parks, shopping and dining. What a wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 BRADY LANE have any available units?
5311 BRADY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 BRADY LANE have?
Some of 5311 BRADY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 BRADY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5311 BRADY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 BRADY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 BRADY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5311 BRADY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5311 BRADY LANE does offer parking.
Does 5311 BRADY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 BRADY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 BRADY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5311 BRADY LANE has a pool.
Does 5311 BRADY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5311 BRADY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 BRADY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 BRADY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach