5264 Letha Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5264 Letha Street

5264 Letha Street · No Longer Available
Location

5264 Letha Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Remodeled 3/1.5 Home Now Available - This home will not last! Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home!

Right off of Kirkman and Raleigh Street

Newly installed flooring throughout the house, freshly painted.

Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher

un-screened Patio is great for entertainment

Washer dryer hook up in utility room. Property comes with window units in each room.

Standard requirements apply: No criminal background, no evictions, income must be 3x the rent, rental history required. Non-refundable pet deposit required. No dangerous dog breeds.

$70 application fee per adult applies.

Call / Text 305 - 951 - 4494
www.primepropertymanagementllc.com

(RLNE5503156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 Letha Street have any available units?
5264 Letha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5264 Letha Street have?
Some of 5264 Letha Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 Letha Street currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Letha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 Letha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 Letha Street is pet friendly.
Does 5264 Letha Street offer parking?
No, 5264 Letha Street does not offer parking.
Does 5264 Letha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 Letha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 Letha Street have a pool?
No, 5264 Letha Street does not have a pool.
Does 5264 Letha Street have accessible units?
No, 5264 Letha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 Letha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 Letha Street has units with dishwashers.

