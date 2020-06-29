5264 Letha Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Lovely Remodeled 3/1.5 Home Now Available - This home will not last! Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home!



Right off of Kirkman and Raleigh Street



Newly installed flooring throughout the house, freshly painted.



Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher



un-screened Patio is great for entertainment



Washer dryer hook up in utility room. Property comes with window units in each room.



Standard requirements apply: No criminal background, no evictions, income must be 3x the rent, rental history required. Non-refundable pet deposit required. No dangerous dog breeds.



$70 application fee per adult applies.



Call / Text 305 - 951 - 4494

www.primepropertymanagementllc.com



(RLNE5503156)